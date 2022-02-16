Head to Head Survey: Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) and Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND)

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) and Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Nextdoor and Yandex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextdoor N/A N/A N/A Yandex -3.29% 3.29% 2.02%

This table compares Nextdoor and Yandex’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nextdoor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Yandex $2.96 billion 6.28 $345.30 million ($0.39) -134.36

Yandex has higher revenue and earnings than Nextdoor.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Nextdoor and Yandex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextdoor 0 1 1 0 2.50 Yandex 0 0 5 0 3.00

Nextdoor currently has a consensus target price of 13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 79.31%. Yandex has a consensus target price of $83.80, suggesting a potential upside of 59.92%. Given Nextdoor’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nextdoor is more favorable than Yandex.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.0% of Yandex shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Yandex beats Nextdoor on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nextdoor

Khosla Ventures LLC entered into a definitive merger agreement with Nextdoor Inc.

About Yandex

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The Taxi segment covers the ride-sharing business, which consists of Yandex Taxi as well as Uber in Russia and other countries. The Yandex Market segment encompasses price comparison service, e-commerce marketplace and several small experiments. The Media Services segment comprises KinoPoisk, Yandex Music, Yandex Afisha, Yandex TV program, Yandex. Studio, and subscription service Yandex. Plus. The Classifieds Segment deals with online advertising and listing fees. The Other Bets and Experiments segment consists of smaller business units and experiments. The company was founded by Elena Kolmanovskaya, Ilya Segalovich, Mikhail Fadeev, and Arkady Volozh in 1989 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

