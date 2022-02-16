Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.61.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $154.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 134.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $108.88 and a twelve month high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $5,541,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total value of $5,167,439.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,816 shares of company stock worth $19,825,565. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.