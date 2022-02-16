Baxter International (BAX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect Baxter International to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:BAX opened at $85.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $89.70.

Get Baxter International alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.86%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Baxter International stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,791 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Baxter International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Baxter International in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.91.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.