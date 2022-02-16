Baxter International (BAX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect Baxter International to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:BAX opened at $85.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $89.70.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.86%.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Baxter International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Baxter International in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.91.
About Baxter International
Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.
