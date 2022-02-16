Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Polaris Infrastructure Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:PIF)

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. Raymond James has a “Strong” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Polaris Infrastructure’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Separately, Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of PIF opened at C$16.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.36. The stock has a market cap of C$311.63 million and a PE ratio of 9.22. Polaris Infrastructure has a 12 month low of C$14.30 and a 12 month high of C$23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Polaris Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

