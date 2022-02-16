Walmart (WMT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Walmart to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE WMT opened at $134.37 on Wednesday. Walmart has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.73 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.55.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $1,330,675.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $131,601,949.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,132,904,555. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after acquiring an additional 225,224 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,596 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 812,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $121,343,000 after acquiring an additional 379,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

