Deere & Company (DE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 18th. Analysts expect Deere & Company to post earnings of $2.24 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Deere & Company to post $22 EPS for the current fiscal year and $25 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DE opened at $393.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $121.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.08. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $298.54 and a 12-month high of $400.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

Several brokerages have commented on DE. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.24.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Deere & Company by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,668,000 after purchasing an additional 133,091 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

