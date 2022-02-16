Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.86 Per Share (NYSE:FMS)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest now anticipates that the company will earn $1.86 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.94. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $30.30 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s FY2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. HSBC started coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.08.

Shares of FMS opened at $33.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.67. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $29.71 and a 52 week high of $42.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,105,000 after buying an additional 23,410 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 200.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares in the last quarter. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.