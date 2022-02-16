FY2021 EPS Estimates for Gambling.com Group Ltd Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Gambling.com Group in a report issued on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gambling.com Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gambling.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Gambling.com Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th.
Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 47.66% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The business had revenue of $10.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 million.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the third quarter worth about $172,000. 7.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Gambling.com Group
Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.
