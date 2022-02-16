Brokers Set Expectations for K92 Mining Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research note issued on Sunday, February 13th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$44.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.64 million.

KNT has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Monday, February 7th. National Bankshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.75 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a C$8.75 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.83.

TSE KNT opened at C$7.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 4.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.24. K92 Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$5.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.36.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.