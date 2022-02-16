Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for AltaGas Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) – Raymond James lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for AltaGas in a research note issued on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.74. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for AltaGas’ FY2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.75.

ALA opened at C$27.97 on Monday. AltaGas has a twelve month low of C$19.12 and a twelve month high of C$28.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. AltaGas’s payout ratio is presently 64.02%.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

