Insider Selling: Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) insider Richard Holmes sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 981 ($13.27), for a total value of £39,240 ($53,098.78).
Richard Holmes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 11th, Richard Holmes sold 4,000 shares of Lok’nStore Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,003 ($13.57), for a total value of £40,120 ($54,289.58).
- On Monday, February 7th, Richard Holmes sold 4,000 shares of Lok’nStore Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,030 ($13.94), for a total value of £41,200 ($55,751.01).
Shares of LOK opened at GBX 1,005 ($13.60) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 987.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 879.31. Lok’nStore Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 580 ($7.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,085 ($14.68). The firm has a market cap of £301.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.32.
About Lok’nStore Group
Lok'nStore Group Plc develops and operates self-storage centers primarily in Southern England. The company operates a packaging shop in each of its storage centers that sells storage related goods, such as boxes, tapes, and bubblewraps, as well as provides insurance services. It operates through 36 self-storage centers.
