Triad Group plc (LON:TRD) Insider Sells £15,974.20 in Stock

Triad Group plc (LON:TRD) insider Tim Eckes sold 11,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.85), for a total value of £15,974.20 ($21,615.97).

Shares of Triad Group stock opened at GBX 137.50 ($1.86) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 134.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 120.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11. Triad Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 73.55 ($1.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 180.87 ($2.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Triad Group Company Profile

Triad Group Plc provides IT consultancy, solution, and resourcing services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; staffing, resourcing, and recruitment; development and engineering; software and product design; program and project delivery; and support, operations, and maintenance services.

