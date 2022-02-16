Triad Group plc (LON:TRD) Insider Sells £15,974.20 in Stock

Triad Group plc (LON:TRD) insider Tim Eckes sold 11,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.85), for a total value of £15,974.20 ($21,615.97).
Shares of Triad Group stock opened at GBX 137.50 ($1.86) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 134.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 120.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11. Triad Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 73.55 ($1.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 180.87 ($2.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.10.
Triad Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Triad Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triad Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.