Insider Selling: Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW) Insider Sells 185,756 Shares of Stock

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW) insider Ian Thomas Mattioli sold 185,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 800 ($10.83), for a total value of £1,486,048 ($2,010,890.39).

Ian Thomas Mattioli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mattioli Woods alerts:

On Friday, January 7th, Ian Thomas Mattioli sold 14,260 shares of Mattioli Woods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 851 ($11.52), for a total value of £121,352.60 ($164,211.91).

Shares of Mattioli Woods stock opened at GBX 815 ($11.03) on Wednesday. Mattioli Woods plc has a 52 week low of GBX 673.55 ($9.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 908 ($12.29). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 833.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 805.62. The firm has a market cap of £414.79 million and a PE ratio of 165.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a GBX 8.30 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. Mattioli Woods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.04%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTW shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Mattioli Woods in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 970 ($13.13) price objective on the stock. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,014 ($13.72) price target on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Mattioli Woods from GBX 1,014 ($13.72) to GBX 969 ($13.11) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Mattioli Woods Company Profile

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mattioli Woods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattioli Woods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.