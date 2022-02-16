Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.09. Ballantyne Strong shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 108,016 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ballantyne Strong from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $55.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, Director Michael C. Mitchell acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 32.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTN. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballantyne Strong in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ballantyne Strong in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 29,300 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 178,900 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,510 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 122,717 shares during the period. 17.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN)

Ballantyne Strong, Inc is a holding company, which engages in several business activities including cinema products and services, digital signage, advertising, and insurance. The firm mainly operates through strong entertainment business, which manufactures and distributes premium format projection screens and provides technical support services and other related products and services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

