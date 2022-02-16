Trident Royalties (LON:TRR) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR)’s stock price fell 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50.58 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 50.58 ($0.68). 1,003,714 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 1,087,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51 ($0.69).

The firm has a market capitalization of £144.44 million and a P/E ratio of 63.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 37.60.

In other news, insider Albert Gourley acquired 110,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £43,273.62 ($58,557.00). Also, insider Adam Davidson acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of £14,400 ($19,485.79).

Trident Royalties Plc operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company. Its activities are located in the United Kingdom, Australia, US, Zambia and Peru. The company was formerly known as Trident Resources Plc and changed its name to Trident Royalties Plc in July 2020. Trident Royalties Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

