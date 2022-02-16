Celanese (NYSE:CE) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.300-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Celanese also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $15.000-$ EPS.

CE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celanese from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Celanese in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Celanese from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $193.27.

Shares of CE stock traded up $4.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $158.31. The company had a trading volume of 591,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.97 and a 200-day moving average of $160.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese has a 12-month low of $129.26 and a 12-month high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by ($0.16). Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Celanese will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Celanese by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

