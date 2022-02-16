Celanese (NYSE:CE) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2022

Celanese (NYSE:CE) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.300-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Celanese also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $15.000-$ EPS.

CE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celanese from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Celanese in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Celanese from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $193.27.

Shares of CE stock traded up $4.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $158.31. The company had a trading volume of 591,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.97 and a 200-day moving average of $160.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese has a 12-month low of $129.26 and a 12-month high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by ($0.16). Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Celanese will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Celanese by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Celanese (NYSE:CE)

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.