BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$42.30 and last traded at C$42.23. 411,304 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 842,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.99.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$40.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th.

