Circassia Group (LON:CIR) Shares Down 0.5%

Circassia Group Plc (LON:CIR) shares were down 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 37.10 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 38.40 ($0.52). Approximately 10,041,394 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 435% from the average daily volume of 1,876,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.60 ($0.52).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £160.69 million and a PE ratio of -9.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 40.96.
Circassia Group Company Profile (LON:CIR)
