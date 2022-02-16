Circassia Group (LON:CIR) Shares Down 0.5%

Circassia Group Plc (LON:CIR) shares were down 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 37.10 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 38.40 ($0.52). Approximately 10,041,394 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 435% from the average daily volume of 1,876,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.60 ($0.52).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £160.69 million and a PE ratio of -9.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 40.96.

Circassia Group Company Profile (LON:CIR)

Circassia Group Plc, a medical device company, focuses on the respiratory diagnostics and monitoring products. It offers NIOX and NIOX VERO, a fractional exhaled nitric oxide measurement and monitoring products for use in asthma diagnosis and management. The company offers its products through commercial team in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and Germany, as well as through network of distribution partners internationally.

