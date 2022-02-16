FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Trading 1.4% Higher

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) shares rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.80 and last traded at $58.76. Approximately 60,135 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 49,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.94.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.62.

Get FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 83.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 1.2% during the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 54,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.