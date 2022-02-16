TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Posts Earnings Results

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of THS stock traded up $2.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,233,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,769. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.06. TreeHouse Foods has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $55.50.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,175 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,910,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,437,000 after purchasing an additional 78,584 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 152,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 35,372 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.