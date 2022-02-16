Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.680-$-0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $710 million-$720 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $621.82 million.Alteryx also updated its FY22 guidance to -($0.68-0.58) EPS.
Shares of Alteryx stock traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $52.19. 1,505,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,468. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.99 and a beta of 0.68. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $49.67 and a 12-month high of $119.76.
AYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alteryx from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alteryx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.45.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alteryx by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 39,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 14,801 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alteryx Company Profile
Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.
