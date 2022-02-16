Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.680-$-0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $710 million-$720 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $621.82 million.Alteryx also updated its FY22 guidance to -($0.68-0.58) EPS.

Shares of Alteryx stock traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $52.19. 1,505,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,468. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.99 and a beta of 0.68. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $49.67 and a 12-month high of $119.76.

Get Alteryx alerts:

AYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alteryx from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alteryx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.45.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $164,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alteryx by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 39,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 14,801 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.