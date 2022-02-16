Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $7.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $129.94. 6,747,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,265. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $65.52 and a 1 year high of $148.57. The company has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.19.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total transaction of $788,340.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total transaction of $5,134,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 777,694 shares of company stock valued at $109,129,897 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 283.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 110,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,824,000 after purchasing an additional 81,361 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 281.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 315.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 299.5% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 13,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 10,034 shares during the period. 15.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.46.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

