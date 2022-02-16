TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock traded up $2.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.70. 1,233,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,769. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. TreeHouse Foods has a twelve month low of $33.90 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.56.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THS. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter worth $225,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter worth $622,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 8.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 152,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 35,372 shares during the period.

THS has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised TreeHouse Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

