Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.680-$-0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $710 million-$720 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $621.82 million.Alteryx also updated its FY22 guidance to -($0.68-0.58) EPS.

Shares of AYX stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,505,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,468. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.08. Alteryx has a 52-week low of $49.67 and a 52-week high of $119.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -28.99 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AYX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Alteryx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alteryx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.45.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $164,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alteryx by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 287,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,422,000 after buying an additional 16,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Alteryx by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,303,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Alteryx by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after buying an additional 10,059 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alteryx by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 39,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 14,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Alteryx by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

