Katoro Gold (LON:KAT) Shares Down 6.5%

Katoro Gold plc (LON:KAT)’s share price fell 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.73 ($0.01). 853,291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 2,567,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.78 ($0.01).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.77. The company has a market cap of £3.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73.

Get Katoro Gold alerts:

Katoro Gold Company Profile (LON:KAT)

Katoro Gold plc operates as a gold and mineral exploration and development company the United Kingdom. The company primarily explores for nickel, platinum group metals, copper, gold, lithium, and rare earth elements deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Haneti Polymetallic project covering an area of approximately 5,000 square kilometers located in central Tanzania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Katoro Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katoro Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.