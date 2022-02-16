TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Shares Up 7.2%

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)’s stock price shot up 7.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.79. 1,884,240 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 44,558,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.56.

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

