Vietnam Enterprise Investments (LON:VEIL) Shares Up 1.2%

Shares of Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (LON:VEIL) shot up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 759.19 ($10.27) and last traded at GBX 759 ($10.27). 150,652 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 250,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 750 ($10.15).

The firm has a market cap of £1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 254.51, a quick ratio of 254.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 752.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 729.97.

Get Vietnam Enterprise Investments alerts:

About Vietnam Enterprise Investments (LON:VEIL)

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Dragon Capital Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vietnam Enterprise Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vietnam Enterprise Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.