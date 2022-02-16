Vietnam Enterprise Investments (LON:VEIL) Shares Up 1.2%

Shares of Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (LON:VEIL) shot up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 759.19 ($10.27) and last traded at GBX 759 ($10.27). 150,652 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 250,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 750 ($10.15).
The firm has a market cap of £1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 254.51, a quick ratio of 254.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 752.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 729.97.
About Vietnam Enterprise Investments (LON:VEIL)
