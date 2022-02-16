Vidya (VIDYA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $121,755.00

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. In the last week, Vidya has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One Vidya coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000545 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidya has a total market capitalization of $9.61 million and approximately $121,755.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.



About Vidya

VIDYA is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,180,293 coins. The official website for Vidya is team3d.io . Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Vidya Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

