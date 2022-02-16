Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) SVP Anthony D’adamio Sells 1,294 Shares

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 1,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $15,515.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:BVS traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.61. The company had a trading volume of 88,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.31. Bioventus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bioventus by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 231,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Bioventus during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus in the fourth quarter worth $2,539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

BVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bioventus in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bioventus in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bioventus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

