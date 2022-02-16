Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Isabella Bank Corporation is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank. It offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. Isabella Bank Corporation is based in MT. PLEASANT, Mich. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Isabella Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of ISBA traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.00. 1,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.82. The company has a market cap of $188.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Isabella Bank has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Isabella Bank had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 18.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Isabella Bank will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Isabella Bank

Isabella Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Isabella Bank. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines.

