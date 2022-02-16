Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Robinhood Financial LLC is a registered broker dealer. Robinhood Securities, LLC provides brokerage clearing services. Robinhood Crypto, LLC provides crypto currency trading. All are subsidiaries of Robinhood Markets, Inc. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HOOD. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.49.

HOOD stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.67. 17,171,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,161,365. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.68.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a negative net margin of 203.09%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 119,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $2,840,389.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 113,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $1,598,919.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 435,271 shares of company stock worth $7,740,611 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $717,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,495,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,709,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,388,000. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $1,590,000. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

