EOSDT 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $16.00 (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One EOSDT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00001905 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EOSDT has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and $16.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EOSDT has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EOSDT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00044503 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,108.33 or 0.07102000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,928.67 or 1.00369509 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00048564 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00049327 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002922 BTC.

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT’s genesis date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EOSDTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for EOSDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOSDT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.