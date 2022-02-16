Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.75-4.91 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.63. Henry Schein also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.750-$4.910 EPS.

Shares of HSIC traded up $6.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.84. 2,165,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,371. Henry Schein has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $83.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.02 and a 200 day moving average of $76.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSIC. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Henry Schein from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an underweight rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.83.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

