Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.75-4.91 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.63. Henry Schein also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.750-$4.910 EPS.
Shares of HSIC traded up $6.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.84. 2,165,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,371. Henry Schein has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $83.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.02 and a 200 day moving average of $76.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82.
Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.
Henry Schein Company Profile
Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.
