$1.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) will post sales of $1.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.41 billion. Camping World reported sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year sales of $6.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.80 billion to $6.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.98 billion to $7.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Camping World.

CWH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

CWH stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.24. The stock had a trading volume of 765,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.97. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.54%.

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $99,957.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $371,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raffles Associates LP bought a new position in Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Kanen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Camping World by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 621,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,094,000 after buying an additional 53,590 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,621,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 26,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

