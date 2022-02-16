Biswap Market Cap Achieves $103.96 Million (BSW)

Biswap (CURRENCY:BSW) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Biswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Biswap has a total market cap of $103.96 million and $8.28 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Biswap has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00044957 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,137.94 or 0.07136256 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,981.12 or 1.00021289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00048745 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00049792 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Biswap Coin Profile

Biswap’s total supply is 213,990,759 coins and its circulating supply is 191,187,923 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX

Biswap Coin Trading

