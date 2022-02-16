Brokerages Expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $73.45 Million

Analysts expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) to post sales of $73.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $73.30 million to $73.60 million. Byline Bancorp posted sales of $72.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $294.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $289.80 million to $299.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $316.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 28.71% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 137.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 908.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 470,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after buying an additional 423,560 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 46.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Byline Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $1,437,000. Institutional investors own 42.41% of the company’s stock.

BY stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.36. 55,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,260. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.33. Byline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

