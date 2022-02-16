Analysts Anticipate Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.38 Million

Brokerages expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) to announce sales of $7.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.50 million. Protagonist Therapeutics posted sales of $5.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full year sales of $23.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.70 million to $26.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $29.82 million, with estimates ranging from $9.10 million to $35.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Protagonist Therapeutics.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PTGX shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $482,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 444.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PTGX stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.73. 2,838,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 2.16. Protagonist Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.46.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

