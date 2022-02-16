Analysts Anticipate Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.38 Million

Brokerages expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) to announce sales of $7.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.50 million. Protagonist Therapeutics posted sales of $5.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full year sales of $23.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.70 million to $26.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $29.82 million, with estimates ranging from $9.10 million to $35.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Protagonist Therapeutics.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PTGX shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 444.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of PTGX stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.73. 2,838,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 2.16. Protagonist Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.46.
About Protagonist Therapeutics
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.
