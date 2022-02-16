$25.98 Million in Sales Expected for Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) to post $25.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.90 million to $26.06 million. Primis Financial reported sales of $28.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full-year sales of $107.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.00 million to $108.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $123.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Primis Financial.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27.57 million during the quarter. Primis Financial had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Primis Financial stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,264. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $363.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.13. Primis Financial has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $16.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.50%.

In other news, Director Charles A. Kabbash acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $36,576.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,867 shares of company stock valued at $88,799. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Primis Financial by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Primis Financial by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 386,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Primis Financial by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 49,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 13,524 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Primis Financial by 224.0% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 32,547 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Primis Financial by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 389,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 20,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

