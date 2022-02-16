BHPCoin (BHP) One Day Volume Hits $1.86 Million

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 15th. One BHPCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00002225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BHPCoin has a market capitalization of $19.74 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BHPCoin has traded up 297.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00044957 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,137.94 or 0.07136256 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,981.12 or 1.00021289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00048745 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00049792 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002926 BTC.

BHPCoin Coin Profile

BHPCoin was first traded on April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. The official message board for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . The official website for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

BHPCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BHPCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BHPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

