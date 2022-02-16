American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) to post $69.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for American Well’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.81 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that American Well will report full-year sales of $249.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $247.85 million to $250.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $311.01 million, with estimates ranging from $286.60 million to $335.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Well.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMWL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on American Well in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Well presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.93.

AMWL stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,790,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,643. American Well has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.83.

In other news, COO Kurt Knight sold 18,095 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $116,169.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 121,590 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $702,790.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 520,656 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,437 over the last ninety days. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in American Well in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in American Well in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in American Well in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in American Well by 286.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 459,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in American Well by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 347,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 125,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

