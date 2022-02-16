IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.950-$10.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.70 billion-$15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.97 billion.IQVIA also updated its FY22 guidance to $9.95-10.25 EPS.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $283.17.

IQV stock traded down $11.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.64. 3,097,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,437. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $181.13 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $257.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.84.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IQV. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

