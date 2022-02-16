IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.950-$10.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.70 billion-$15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.97 billion.IQVIA also updated its FY22 guidance to $9.95-10.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded down $11.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $228.64. 3,097,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,437. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $181.13 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that IQVIA will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IQVIA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $283.17.

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IQV. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in IQVIA by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in IQVIA by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in IQVIA by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

