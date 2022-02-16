Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) to announce $1.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Core & Main’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.13 billion. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Core & Main will report full year sales of $4.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $4.89 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Core & Main.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Core & Main from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Core & Main from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Core & Main from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.54.

NYSE CNM traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.06. 814,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,108. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Core & Main has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $32.54.

In other Core & Main news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $502,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,414,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,450,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

