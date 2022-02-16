Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $45.50 Million

Brokerages predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) will announce $45.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.00 million and the lowest is $34.30 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners reported sales of $23.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full year sales of $140.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $114.24 million to $182.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $180.40 million, with estimates ranging from $152.20 million to $222.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kimbell Royalty Partners.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of KRP stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.58. The company had a trading volume of 178,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.44. The firm has a market cap of $882.50 million, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.75. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $16.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.15%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is -92.50%.

In other news, Director Erik B. Daugbjerg purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $135,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 226.7% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 18,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

