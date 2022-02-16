Brokerages Anticipate TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $165.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) will report sales of $165.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $164.55 million to $165.59 million. TowneBank reported sales of $182.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full-year sales of $663.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $661.79 million to $664.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $708.41 million, with estimates ranging from $699.73 million to $717.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 29.85%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TOWN shares. StockNews.com upgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOWN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TowneBank in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 14.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,830,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,115,000 after acquiring an additional 46,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 423.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOWN traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $31.77. The company had a trading volume of 237,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,100. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.04. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $26.93 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

