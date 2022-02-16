Celo Dollar Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002257 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $91.02 million and approximately $747,388.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00038621 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00105817 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 91,709,895 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

