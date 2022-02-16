DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.600-$4.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.40 billion-$17.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.38 billion.DuPont de Nemours also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.940-$1.000 EPS.

NYSE:DD traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,803,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,280. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.81. The company has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $66.37 and a twelve month high of $86.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on DD. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.35.

In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 69.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

