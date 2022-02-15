Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays cut Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday.

NYSE:HEP traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.32. The company had a trading volume of 201,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,457. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.10. Holly Energy Partners has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 66.99%.

In other Holly Energy Partners news, Director James H. Lee sold 8,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $143,146.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Holly Energy Partners by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 7.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,279,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,961,000 after purchasing an additional 88,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 22.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 225,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 40,932 shares in the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

