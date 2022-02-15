Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) Receives SEK 236.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) have been given an average recommendation of “N/A” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is SEK 236.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VOLV.B shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 311 price target on shares of Volvo in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price target on shares of Volvo in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 235 price target on shares of Volvo in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 222 price objective on shares of Volvo in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a SEK 180 price objective on shares of Volvo in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Volvo has a 12-month low of SEK 123.40 and a 12-month high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

